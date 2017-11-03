Jackson YMCA wants to raise $25 million by Dec. 25 for new building

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — How fast do you think you can raise $25 million?

A community organization in Jackson is trying to raise that much money in just a matter of weeks.

The Jackson YMCA just announced a new capital campaign, trying to raise some serious money.

6 News is taking a look at what the money is going to.

Dec. 25 is a meaningful date to a lot of people.

But for staff at the Jackson YMCA it’s the deadline for a huge campaign, as they try to raise $25 million by Dec. 25.

“It’s shock and awe. I think that’s what we get from everyone,” said Matt Curfman, President of the Jackson YMCA Board of Directors.

“It’s surprise from people. But it’s a good surprise,” said Claire Powell, Vice President of the Jackson YMCA Board of Directors.

The new capital campaign, named “25 by 25”, was officially launched Thursday.

Of the $25 million that the YMCA intends to raise, $1 million will go to paying off debt and expenses, $4 million will be stored away for future use, and $20 will be used to build a new facility.

The current Y on Wesley Street in downtown Jackson is 55 years old and outdated.

CEO Shawna Tello says the building no longer meets some state requirements and brings mobility challenges.

“Maintaining this facility has been becoming increasingly expensive,” Tello said.

The new building will feature a fitness center, gymnasiums, pools, classrooms, and much more.

“It will be exactly what Jackson needs and deserves,” Tello said.

Right now they’re planning to build their new state-of-the-art YMCA in the parking lot next to their current facility in the heart of downtown Jackson.

“The community feels very strongly that we stay in downtown Jackson,” Tello said.

The Y already has a head start, raising $10 million in the past 6 weeks.

Y leaders are confident they can raise the rest before Christmas Day, looking for any kind of donation, whether it’s $1 million or $1.

“We’ve had a lot of individuals step forward with new partnerships, or we’re strengthening partnerships,” Powell said.

Curfman says this project is bringing the entire community together.

“We want to show people that you can do amazing things in small communities. And we are doing it, and I have no doubt that it will be done on Dec. 25,” Curfman said.

If you’d like to donate to the Jackson YMCA, follow this link: http://www.jacksonymca.org/give/