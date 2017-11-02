Week-long “Pets For Vets” brings free adoptions to Ingham County Animal Control

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – If you are a veteran of the armed forces and are looking for a companion the Ingham County Animal Contral is looking for you.

All next week, with the exception of the Veterans Day celebration on Friday, November 10, adoption fees are being waived for veterans who can provide a suitable home for a forever pet.

It’s well-known that having a pet at home to provide unconditional love and support can be an important help for veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

Pets have proven themselves able to help the stress of PTSD, and reduce depression, anxiety for returning soldiers.

“It feels good to know these animals and people can go on and help each other. The dogs and cats at the shelter are looking for a new home to start a new life with. What better home then with someone who’s done our country an incredible service,” says outreach manager Kate Turner.

Dogs adopted to Ingham County residents will need to purchase a dog license, which costs $14.

Veterans must bring in their military ID to qualify for the no fee adoptions.

All adoptions are subject to normal approval procedures and restrictions including an adoption application, interview, and proof of landlord permission for renters.