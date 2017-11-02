More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled

DETROIT (AP) – More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says on its website that it’s aware of one death because of a problem with extinguishers made by Kidde. In 2014, extinguishers didn’t work for emergency responders who were trying to fight a car fire after a crash.

In response to the recall, Kidde said in a statement that “customer safety is our first priority” and that it working with authorities to “ensure that affected fire extinguishers are replaced as quickly as possible.”

The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through Aug. 15 of this year.

plastic handle fire entinguisher More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled
Courtesy: CPSC

The government says the extinguishers can become clogged. Also, the nozzle can come off.

Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models.

The list of recalled models is available on the company’s website, as well as the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, cpsc.gov.

Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at www.kidde.com.

