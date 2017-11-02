Meijer, Kroger recall dark chocolate brand for allergy concerns

(WLNS) -There is a recall alert on a brand of dark chocolate sold at both Meijer and Kroger stores.

The manufacturer says a key ingredient isn’t declared on the packaging.

Bulk dark chocolate products produced by GKI Foods are being called back due to an undeclared milk allergen.

According to our media partners at MLive, the chocolate was sold in Meijer brand packaging.

Kroger said the affected chocolate was sold in self serve food bins and have been removed from store shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration has no reports of any illnesses linked to the recall.

See below for a list of items with UPCs from Meijer’s recall:

• 7-19283-40301-8 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Almonds 18 oz.

• 7-19283-40302-5 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Cashews 18 oz.

• 7-19283-40313-1 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans

Those who purchased any of the above products are asked to contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 for a full refund.

“The recalled products were sold at Kroger stores across the state,” a Kroger spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “There have been no reported illnesses to date and all stores have removed these items form sale and have begun alerting customers.”

See below for Kroger’s recalled items:

• All Natural Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans – BULK, PLU 54166 204166 purchased on Oct. 30 or before.

• All Natural Dark Chocolate Covered Cranberries – BULK PLU 54183 purchased on Oct. 30 or before.

• All Natural Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds – BULK, PLU 90062 purchased on Oct. 30 or before.

• All Natural Dark Chocolate Raisins – BULK, PLU 90763 purchased on Oct. 30 or before.

• All Natural Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzel Balls – BULK, PLU 50862 purchased on Oct. 30 or before.

• All Natural Dark Chocolate Covered Ginger – BULK, PLU 90532 purchased on Oct. 30 or before.

