Lansing Everett HS coach-athletic director placed on administrative leave

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The athletic director and head football coach for Lansing Everett High School has been placed on administrative leave.

Chad Foster has been serving in both positions since this past summer.

A spokesman for the Lansing School District would not provide any details concerning why Foster has been placed on leave.

According to a statement issued by school officials “In typical situations like this and in fairness to all concerned, it is the practice of the school district not to offer any details at this time.”

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.