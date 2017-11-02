Lansing Everett HS coach-athletic director placed on administrative leave

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The athletic director and head football coach for Lansing Everett High School has been placed on administrative leave.

Chad Foster has been serving in both positions since this past summer.

A spokesman for the Lansing School District would not provide any details concerning why Foster has been placed on leave.

According to a statement issued by school officials “In typical situations like this and in fairness to all concerned, it is the practice of the school district not to offer any details at this time.”

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s