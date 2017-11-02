House OKs recounts only if candidate has chance to win

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Political candidates could ask for a recount only if they have a reasonable chance of winning under legislation advancing in Michigan.

The House approved the bill 98-10 Wednesday.

It’s a response to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s recount request last year, even though she won just 1 percent of the vote.

The legislation would codify a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling that said “aggrieved” candidates can ask for a recount only if they can allege a good faith belief that but for fraud or mistake, they would have had a reasonable chance of winning the election.

The bill moves to the Senate for consideration next. Another bill that’s pending would make candidate pay more for a recount if they are down by more than 5 percentage points.