Couple charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of their infant daughter

WLNS – Joshua and Rachel Piland have both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of their 3 day old infant daughter in February. Both were bound over to circuit court for trial on Thursday following a district court preliminary exam.

They will both be in court November 15 for circuit court arraignment.

Their daughter Abigail Piland was born Feb. 6, 2017 at the Piland’s home in Lansing with a midwife assisting in the delivery. There was concern from the midwife about the baby’s health because of jaundice, but the mother and the father refused treatment for the baby. Abigail died Feb. 9, 2017.