Concord district: School improvement bond is investment in community

CONCORD, Mich. (WLNS) – The November election is quickly approaching.

Along with choosing candidates, voters across mid-Michigan will also make decisions about important issues in their communities.

6 News has the details on a bond proposal that intends to make a local school district more secure.

Concord, a small rural community in Jackson County, wants to make itself a more attractive place to live.

“To us, this is the next step in that. Having a strong school system is going to bring people to our community,” said Dan Funston, Superintendent of Concord Community Schools.

Next week, the Concord school system is trying make itself even stronger, asking voters to consider a bond proposal.

The district wants to raise $5 million over 23 years for a variety of improvements.

The biggest project would be creating new entrances for the high school and shared elementary-middle school building.

“A small addition so that we can create a vestibule where people are funneled through the office to sign in before they have access to the rest of our building,” Funston said. “It is important to keep people out who we don’t want here. But the main objective is just being accountable for who is coming and going.”

Money will also go to mechanical upgrades at the high school and creating a more functional learning environment with new furniture and classroom updates.

A lot of people from the community are getting involved in the effort to pass this bond; they say it’s something that can benefit everyone.

Jason Blossom is part of a group that’s backing the bond.

He says improving schools will lead to higher property values and further investment in the community.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback, have heard very little negative,” said Jason Blossom, Chair of the Friends of Concord Community Schools Advocacy Group.

But he knows some people are against any new taxes.

“We have to get after the ones that are going to be there to support it, and hopefully they get out and vote,” Blossom said.

And while family budgets may be tight, the superintendent says for the average household, this will be a small investment.

“Actually, it will be about $8 a month. So maybe close to $100 a year. Nothing extravagant but good things for our kids,” Funston said.

To learn more about the bond and find out how much it could cost you, follow this link: http://www.concordschools.net/o/district/page/bond-2017-information