6 Sports Player of the Week : Jackson Pollak of Williamston

(WLNS) – When Williamston High School’s Jackson Pollak steps in behind center he’s right where he belongs. A team leader, the senior quarterback put on an offensive exhibition last week in the prep playoffs that turned a lot of heads. But not his. Click on the video above to learn more about this week’s 6 Sports Player of the Week.

