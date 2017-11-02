6 Simple Steps to Sleeping with Someone

While many people live together happily, sleeping side by side may be a different story.

The Better Sleep Council says the on average, one in three Americans feel their partner’s sleep problems negatively impact their own quality of sleep.

Here are 6 tips to help bring harmony back to the bedroom:

Make sure your mattress provides adequate room to sleep. Couples should share a mattress no smaller than queen-size. If your partner’s snoring keeps you up, try anti-snore pillows, sprays, or nasal strips designed to help people breathe more easily. If your partner’s snoring persists, they should consult their physician. If your partner tosses and turns, it could be your mattress. Evaluate the comfort and support of your mattress every five to seven years to determine if it’s the culprit. If your bedroom feels more like an office than bedroom, change it. Your bedroom should only be used for sleep and sex. Keep work, laptop, phone and television out of the bedroom. This will create a much more relaxing, and romantic atmosphere

