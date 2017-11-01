Today is 6 News Safety Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Do you feel safe in your own home?

We here at 6 News are here for you to make sure you steer clear from danger.

Our “Safety Day Giveaway” is coming back and this time around we have a lot more safety items to give away.

We’ll sign up 500 people to reserve smoke detectors and someone from the Red Cross or your local fire department will deliver and install them for you.

We’re also giving away fire safelty coloring books, an L.E.D. flashlight and a crowd favorite “safety duck” that changes color when bath water is too hot.

We’ll draw winners for fire extinguishers and road safety kits, courtesy of Consumers Energy.

The first event is happening today at the Lowe’s Home improvement store on Boardman Road in Jackson.

It starts at 11 a.m. and continues while supplies last.