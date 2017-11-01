Mom given 5-20 years in prison for abusing children

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It was an emotional day at the Jackson county courthouse, as a local mother was put behind bars.

Tina Harbert was in court Wednesday morning for sentencing.

“Your mothering skills were on pause,” said Judge John McBain during the sentencing.

A jury recently found Harbert guilty of first degree child abuse.

Wednesday, she was given her sentence.

“Five years to 20 years in the Department of Corrections,” said Judge McBain.

Two years ago, James and Tina Harbert were arrested for severely beating their two sons, who were 10 and 12 years old.

During the trial, both boys testified they were beaten with boards, pipes and dog leashes by their parents.

Last week, James Harbert was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Before she was sentenced, Tina claimed her husband forced her to beat their sons.

“Although I made mistakes, they were not with ill intent and I never wanted any harm to come to my boys. I repeatedly tried to make things better,” Harbert said reading her statement to the court.

Parental rights have been terminated for James and Tina Harbert.

The boys are now being cared for by family members.