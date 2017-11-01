Michigan Supreme Court justice promoted to federal bench

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen has been promoted to a federal appeals court.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Larsen’s nomination Wednesday. President Donald Trump selected her for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Cincinnati-based court hears appeals from Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Larsen has made a remarkable rise in just two years. Gov. Rick Snyder appointed her to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2015. She was elected by voters last year.

She served on the faculty at University of Michigan law school and worked in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Snyder will choose another justice when Larsen leaves the Michigan court.

Response to Larsen’s confirmation was quick and divided.

In a statement, Republican Congressman Tim Walberg said, in part, “I’m delighted that one of Michigan’s finest jurists is joining the Sixth Circuit. Joan Larsen is highly regarded across the legal profession for her intellect, thoughtfulness, and fidelity to the rule of law.”

Ron Weiser, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, also released a statement supporting Larsen’s promotion. “Congratulations to Joan Larsen on her confirmation. Justice Larsen, a Rule-of-Law jurist, has served our state with distinction and will continue to make Michigan proud as a federal judge.”

Alliance for Justice President Nan Aron had a differing opinion. “Joan Larsen’s confirmation makes it two down, two to go in Mitch McConnell’s irresponsible race to confirm four circuit court nominees in a single week. Larsen is probably one of the most troublesome federal judges President Trump has given us, because she believes presidents have the right to ignore the law if they think there’s a risk to national security. That kind of power would be terrifying in the hands of Donald Trump. This is no way to confirm judges to lifetime seats on the federal bench, and unfortunately the American people will pay the price.”