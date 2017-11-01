Michigan hunters asked to report bears in dens for study

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan wildlife regulators are asking hunters and trappers to let them know about any bears in dens they come across while in the woods this fall.

The state Department of Natural Resources is looking for bears to fit with radio collars, which provide information for a management program.

Biologist Mark Boersen says the agency is already monitoring six females from the air and ground using radio tracking equipment.

A bear selected for study is sedated and fitted with a collar and ear tag. A small tooth is pulled to determine the bear’s age and provide a DNA sample.

Then animal then is returned to its den to sleep for the rest of the winter.

It’s illegal to disturb or harm a bear inside a den.

