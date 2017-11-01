Ingham County Animal Control transfers four fighting dogs to rescue group

Related Coverage Judge delays decison on fate of animals saved from dogfighting ring

MASON. Mich (WLNS) – Four dogs seized from suspected dogfighters in Ingham County will find new homes with help from a Detroit canine rescue group.

Bark Nation, a Detroit non-profit, specializes in rehabilitating fighting dogs and socializing them for adoption.

According to a news release from the Ingham County Animal Control a Bark Nation team evaluated the dogs and determined that four of the 34 dogs seized in dogfighting cases were candidates for rehabilitation.

The dogs transferred from ICAC to Bark Nation will ultimately be sent to qualified rescues who will rehabilitate them and find them homes.

“It is great to see some of these dogs who would have been subjected to a horrible life as fighting dogs having a chance to live as well cared for and loved house pets,” says ICAC Director John Dinon.

Ingham County Animal Control is still holding thirty dogs as evidence in dogfighting cases and cannot transfer the dogs until given permission by the court.