Final person sentenced in Jackson house of horrors case

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson house of horrors case wrapped up Wednesday as the final person was sentenced.

In March, we first showed you pictures of a house in deplorable condition on Adams Street in Jackson.

Police say a 4-year-old boy was severely burned by a butane torch lighter at the house, and the adults living there didn’t do anything to help him.

A relative called police and when officers came to rescue the boy they found the house full of trash, animals, and feces.

Autumn Tyler was in Jackson County Court Wednesday morning.

She was the last of four adults to be sentenced.

Tyler was given two years of probation.

But if she violates probation she’ll go to jail.

Two other women from the house, including the boy’s mother, were also recently given probation.

Oren Ryan, a man who owned the house and has been referred to as the boy’s father, was given 90 days in jail.

The 4-year-old boy is now recovering in foster care.

The house has since been torn down by the city.