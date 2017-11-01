Fiat Chrysler, GM report sales drops while Ford gains

By Published:
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is posting a big sales jump for October but Fiat Chrysler and General Motors are reporting declines.

The drop by two of the Detroit Three backs analyst predictions that September’s big gain in U.S. auto sales would fizzle in October. They believe sales would continue to slow nationwide and fewer people than expected would replace hurricane-damaged vehicles in Texas and Florida.

Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday that sales fell 13 percent for the month, while GM’s dropped 2 percent. Ford reported a 6 percent gain that included big increases in F-Series pickups and sales to fleet buyers.

Industry analysts believe that when all automakers have released their final numbers by Wednesday afternoon, they will show that October sales fell between 2 percent and about 4 percent.

