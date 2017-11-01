Crime Stoppers: 1 Attempt to Identify and 2 People Wanted for a Felony

By Published:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right:

Attempt to identify:

On February 14th 2017 at approximately 10:00 pm, the Lansing Police Department responded to an Armed Robbery on the 4200 block of Aurelius Road. The subject was described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Andre Rashown Benson is a 36-year-old black male who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Benson has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Benson has a Felony Warrant for Home Invasion out of the City
of Lansing, Michigan.

Brian Jason Buck is a 40-year-old white male who stands 6’1” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Trevino has brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Buck has a Felony Warrant for Commercial Sex out of the City
of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s