Crime Stoppers: 1 Attempt to Identify and 2 People Wanted for a Felony

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right:

Attempt to identify:

On February 14th 2017 at approximately 10:00 pm, the Lansing Police Department responded to an Armed Robbery on the 4200 block of Aurelius Road. The subject was described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Andre Rashown Benson is a 36-year-old black male who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Benson has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Benson has a Felony Warrant for Home Invasion out of the City

of Lansing, Michigan.

Brian Jason Buck is a 40-year-old white male who stands 6’1” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Trevino has brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Buck has a Felony Warrant for Commercial Sex out of the City

of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.