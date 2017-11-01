“Brownie” Pet Of The Day November 1

Meet “Brownie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Brownie is a 3-year-old spayed female mix breed. She looks like she has some mastiff and boxer in her family tree. Brownie weighs about 60 pounds. She’s sweet and friendly with a wonderful personality. Her history is unknown because she is a transfer from another shelter. Brownie loves to go for walks and she does very well on a leash. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Brownie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
