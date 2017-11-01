Aire Serv | Customer Safety

Having strangers enter your home for service calls can be quite uncomfortable, however it’s a necessary part of home ownership. There are precautions to be taken to ensure your safety.

It is essential to feel safe when inviting a service company into your home. Here are 5 key safety measures any company should provide before sending technicians:

Run a background check Send a confirmation email with a picture of your scheduled technician A call prior to your technician’s arrival Technician should arrive in a clearly lettered vehicle Technician should arrive in uniform complete with an ID badge

Having technicians enter your home does not have to be uncomfortable, you can rest assured knowing that reputable companies have safety measures in place so that you can breathe easy.

