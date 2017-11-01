Aire Serv | Customer Safety

By Published: Updated:

Having strangers enter your home for service calls can be quite uncomfortable, however it’s a necessary part of home ownership. There are precautions to be taken to ensure your safety.

It is essential to feel safe when inviting a service company into your home. Here are 5 key safety measures any company should provide before sending technicians:

  1. Run a background check
  2. Send a confirmation email with a picture of your scheduled technician
  3. A call prior to your technician’s arrival
  4. Technician should arrive in a clearly lettered vehicle
  5. Technician should arrive in uniform complete with an ID badge

Having technicians enter your home does not have to be uncomfortable, you can rest assured knowing that reputable companies have safety measures in place so that you can breathe easy.

For more information please visit aireserv.com/mid-michigan 

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s