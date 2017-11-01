2 women sentenced in separate Jackson County child abuse cases

Related Coverage UPDATE: Two fathers sentenced today in separate Jackson child abuse cases

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – There are updates on two child abuse cases in Jackson County we’ve been following for months.

First, the case involving a 4-year-old boy who was badly burned by a torch lighter and no one in the house took him to get medical help.

His stepmom and biological parents have already been sentenced and today Autumn Tyler, the last person charged in this case, was sentenced to 24 months probation.

If she violates the terms of the probation she will have to serve 314 days in jail.

The woman lived in the house police call a “house of horrors” that was full of trash, feces, dogs, cats, snakes and even an alligator.

Tyler plead guilty to second degree child abuse.

In the second case Tina Harbert was also sentenced today.

She has been sentenced to between 5 and 20 years in prison.

She was found guilty of first-degree child abuse.

Her husband, James Harbert, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison last week.

He had earlier plead guilty to abusing their two sons.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick is in the courtroom for the sentencings and will update this story online and on 6 News.