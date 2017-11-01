2 hospitalized after early morning car crash in Lansing

Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two people are recovering in the hospital this morning after a car crash in Lansing that shut down Aurelius Road.

It happened just before 1 a.m. this morning on the 3100 block of Aurelius Road near Robinson Road, southeast of downtown.

Lansing police say a car heading north on Aurelius hit another vehicle that was backing into a driveway.

The driver of that car then veered and hit a utility pole.

Both the driver and the passenger in that vehicle were taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

6 News has been told they are both stable this morning.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

Aurelius Road has since been reopened.

