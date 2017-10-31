White nationalist asks to speak at University of Michigan

By Published:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A University of Michigan spokesman says it will pay “close attention to the safety and security of our community” in considering a request by white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Tuesday that no decision has been made on Spencer’s request. Fitzgerald says a representative of Spencer’s National Policy Institute indicated there was flexibility with the speaking date.

Michigan State University earlier this year turned down a request for Spencer to speak there. Spencer’s group has filed a lawsuit seeking to have that blockage overturned. Spencer’s group has also filed a lawsuit against Ohio State University, which also turned down a request for speaking space.

Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s