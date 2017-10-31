“Sweetie” Pet Of The Day October 31

Meet “Sweetie”, our Pet Of The Day. Sweetie is a female American Staffordshire mix. She’s a beautiful chocolate brown and has a very calm personality. Sweetie loves to meet people and knows her sit and stay commands. She has very dainty manners when she gets treats! Sweetie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Sweetie by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Advertisement