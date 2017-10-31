Section of Lansing street changed to Cesar E. Chavez Avenue… again

Cesar Chavez
FILE - This 1965 file photo shows Cesar Chavez, farm worker labor organizer and leader of the California grape strike, in an office in California works from an office in 1965. About 1,000 people gathered in California on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the labor strike that led to the creation of the nation's first farmworkers' union. The 5-year strike headed by Cesar Chavez led to an international boycott and the creation of United Farm Workers. (AP Photo, George Brich, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP) – For the second time a section of roadway in Lansing has been renamed after civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

The city council approved the renaming Monday night of East Grand River beginning at Oakland to Washington and West Grand River beginning at Washington to Pine.

Street signs for Cesar E. Chavez Avenue will not be placed until Jan. 1.

Paulo Gordillo led the effort and said that recognizing Chavez recognizes that “the Latino and Chicano community are alive and well.”

A public hearing is planned to discuss whether “Historic” or “Honorary” Grand River Avenue signs will be placed below the official street name sign.

The council voted in 1994 to change the name of Grand Avenue to Cesar Chavez Avenue. Lansing residents later voted to reverse that decision.

