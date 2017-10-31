Meet the candidates for Jackson mayor: Derek Dobies

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Next week voters in Lansing and Jackson will select their next mayor.

6 News is taking a close look at the candidates for mayor in both cities.

We continue in Jackson, talking with mayoral candidate Derek Dobies.

He’s served as a city councilman, and vice mayor.

And now Dobies is taking on the current mayor to get Jackson’s top job.

Dobies says he’s running for mayor to make Jackson a better place to live.

“Move us forward on a lot of the big systemic issues that we face,” Dobies said.

Dobies has represented Jackson’s sixth ward on the city council since 2011.

Two years later, he was named vice mayor.

Dobies says he’s been a part of getting the city into better financial shape, taking down blight, and the resurgence of downtown Jackson.

“Those are the big things that I think we’ve been able to accomplish under my leadership on council,” Dobies said.

When it comes to bringing new things to Jackson, Dobies spearheaded the city’s open data policy, raised money to build the CP Federal City Square, and was a big supporter of Jackson’s LGBT non-discrimination ordinance.

“I think that we need to be an open and inclusive and more tolerant city,” Dobies said.

In February, residents circulated petitions to block the NDO.

On Twitter, Dobies told people to “watch what u sign”.

That led to an effort to recall Dobies.

The group that launched the recall bid against him claimed that his tweet was meant to intimidate people.

A recall election has since been launched in the sixth ward, but Dobies decided not to defend his seat and instead focus on running for mayor.

“I think that the recall effort was an attempt at political punishment for my support for the non-discrimination ordinance,” Dobies said.

The NDO could have an impact on the election, but Dobies says voters are most likely thinking about other issues.

Dobies is running against the current mayor, Bill Jors, who voted against the NDO several times.

Comparing himself to his opponent, Dobies says he’ll do a better job of addressing issues.

“Whether it’s roads or crime, or the fact that we have 40 percent of the city that lives under the federal poverty level, those are huge things that are calling for that bold leadership to get them fixed,” Dobies said.

If he’s elected mayor, Dobies says he’ll focus on fixing roads, improving public safety and growing the economy.

“I know for sure that I will work hard and get up every day, trying to make this a better city for the businesses that we have here, for the families we have here, including my own,” Dobies said.

