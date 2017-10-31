Mason man convicted of human trafficking

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A 50 year old Mason man is behind bars this morning after being found guilty of human trafficking of a minor.

A jury also found Brad Cournaya guilty of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was sent to the Ingham County jail and his bond has been revoked.

He could face 20 years in prison when he is sentenced November 29th.

Cournaya is perhaps better known to police as the sole suspect in the presumed death of his former girlfriend Krista Leuth in 2008.

Her body has never been found but investigators discovered her student identification and cell phone at the spot where Cournaya’s truck broke down along US-127 the night she went missing.