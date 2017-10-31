Lansing police looking for suspect in 5 robberies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are searching for a man they say has robbed at least 5 different stores in the Lansing area.

The robberies started mid-September and the most recent was Sunday.

Lansing Police public information officer Robert Merritt described the suspect they’re looking for to 6 News Tuesday:

“The suspect is a black male in his 20s, he’s medium build,” Merritt said. “He comes into the store, approaches and employee, has a handgun and points it at the employee, and demands money.”

Police say the suspect they are looking for has robbed 5 different stores, and 4 of those stores are Quality Dairys.

So, 6 News caught up with Mark Griffin, president of the Michigan Association of Convenience Stores, to see how stores similar to QD normally handle crime.

“We typically try to make that difficult for criminals to come into our stores by the way that the store is laid out,” Griffin said.

Stores will use things like bright lights, security cameras, and keeping certain items behind the counter to deter criminals.

But even with all that, Griffin says in the case of Quality Dairy, it might just be the way it is.

“It’s a well known chain here in Lansing, lots of locations, very successful, very well run company,” Griffin said. “That’s just it more than anything, just that there’s so many here in the Lansing area.”

While Police continue their search, they say if you find yourself in a story at the time of a robbery, do not engage the suspect, just stay vigilant.

“What we’re asking is for you to become a witness, a very good witness, be able to give a description of the suspect from head to toe,” Merritt said.

6 News also reached out QD Headquarters for a response to the recent robberies Tuesday.

The company responded in a statement that says in part, “Internally, we continue to implement new measures within our organization that enhances the security of our community.”

If you have any information you can call Detective Sgt. Todd Johnson at (517)-483-6864, or Crimestoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

Here is Quality Dairy’s full QD Statement 10-30-17.