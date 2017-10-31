Ingham County Sheriff declares today “Paul Cole Day” to honor fallen deputy

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – In 1996 Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy Paul Cole was responding to a domestic dispute call when he was killed in a patrol car crash.

Cole was the first officer to die in the line of duty in the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Today Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth is declaring October 31 to be “Paul Cole Day” in the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

A special Paul Cole flag will be raised today at the Sheriff’s Office.

On October 31, 1977 Paul Cole began his career with the Sheriff’s Office.

In the years following he held a variety of positions, including assignment to the canine unit that he would eventually supervise.

On September 2, 1995, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth tells 6 News that Paul Cole Day will be recognized each year beginning with today’s event.