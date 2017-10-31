Ingham County Sheriff declares today “Paul Cole Day” to honor fallen deputy

By Published:
Photo: ICSO

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – In 1996 Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy Paul Cole was responding to a domestic dispute call when he was killed in a patrol car crash.

Cole was the first officer to die in the line of duty in the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Today Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth is declaring October 31 to be “Paul Cole Day” in the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

A special Paul Cole flag will be raised today at the Sheriff’s Office.

On October 31, 1977 Paul Cole began his career with the Sheriff’s Office.

In the years following he held a variety of positions, including assignment to the canine unit that he would eventually supervise.

On September 2, 1995, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth tells 6 News that Paul Cole Day will be recognized each year beginning with today’s event.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s