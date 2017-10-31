Gunman robs Lansing Dollar General store

Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating another armed robbery in the city.

The latest took place last night at a Dollar General store on the city’s southwest side.

The call came in around 8:30 last night at the 3500 block of South Waverly Road.

Employees say a man pulled out a gun and ran off with cash.

They describe him as a thin black man in his early 20s.

He was wearing black sweatshirt with white letters, blue jeans and neon colored tennis shoes.

If you know anything that may help call the Lansing Police department at 517-483-4600.

