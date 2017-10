WLNS – A gas leak prompted the evacuation of a medical building in East Lansing this afternoon.

Around 3:30p.m. along the 2600 block of Coolidge, patients who were in the building had to be evacuated.

Patients and staff will be able to return in about an hour.

A Consumers Energy spokesman tells 6 news that a contractor doing work in the area hit the underground gas main.

The company has crews on the site to shut off the gas.