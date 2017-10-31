East Lansing’s City Center District project is back on; demolition to start next week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing Mayer has signed the Master Development Agreement for the Center City District redevelopment project.

Demolition is scheduled to begin next week.

Here’s a brief re-cap of what happened:

According to East Lansing officials, the development agreement between the city and the project’s developer called for a performance bond which would protect the city in the event that the developer couldn’t complete the project.

Although the developer agreed to this, he decided last minute that it wasn’t going to work out. So therefore, said no deal.

This project has been highly anticipated by more than just city residents.

Local food and retail stores like Noodles and Company and Clever Clover actually moved their businesses out of the original location to be near the development in an effort to grow business.

If you recall, plans for this project called for a 12-story apartment building on the 100-block of East Grand River, which included a Target store.

The space along Albert Avenue included a new parking garage, new retail space, and a 5-story apartment building for seniors.