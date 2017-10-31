City of Lansing files lawsuit against Lansing Township over zoning moratorium

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The City of Lansing is taking legal action to force Lansing Township to reveal records concerning the township’s 2015 zoning moratorium.

Lansing mayor Virg Bernero said in a news release that the moratorium was an intention effort to block the sale of the former Waverly Golf Course and adjacent property.

The mayor added that the township’s zoning moratorium cost the Lansing nearly $6 million.

“It is obvious that Lansing Township enacted their zoning moratorium for one reason — to block our sale of the Waverly property,” Bernero said. “It was a highly unusual move that ran counter to the township’s own best interests because the sale would have expanded their tax base by allowing the redevelopment of the property.

Bernero went on to say that, for a township “teetering on the brink of financial implosion”, it makes no sense for the township to block the sale of the property.

In 2012 Lansing voters approved the sale of the former golf course and connecting Michigan Avenue Park, both of which are in Lansing Township.

An offer of just under $6 million dollars was received by the City of Lansing but the deal was never completed after Lansing Township enacted the zoning moratorium.

Today’s lawsuit alleges that Lansing Township officials violated the state Freedom of Information Act in their response to the city’s request for public records relevant to the matter.

Bernero says the city received an offer of $2.2 million last week from a Grand Rapids developer to purchase the property.

He says the lawsuit filed today is designed to keep Lansing Township from enacting another moratorium that would impact this latest attempt to sell the property.