Upgrade to the new 6 News News app

We’ve upgraded our app! This app will no longer display our content as we have recently launched a brand new app.

iPhone Users: Tap here to update your device.

Android Users: Because of limitations in the Google Play store, we’ve had to release a new app. You can download that app here. You’ll also want to delete this app to avoid confusion.

All users: You’ll get the same 6 News content and alerts you expect from your local news leader.

Features & Enhancements:

  • Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you
  • Stay informed of breaking news with alerts — alerting for breaking news, severe weather, and traffic. Our Alert Center displays all recent alerts in one location within the app, not just on your phone’s notification screen
  • View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen as well as live streaming all newscasts
  • More robust weather section with local forecasts, interactive radar, maps, and video
  • Stay in-the-know on school, business, religious closings and parking bans
  • Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through ReportIt
  • Improved and easy sharing of interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook® and Twitter™

The new 6 News app is available in the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store. Download or update now!

