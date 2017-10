LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Flames lit up the night sky in one Lansing neighborhood early today.

Fire crews were on scene at work early this morning on the 4000 block of Hunters Ridge Drive.

That’s south and west of downtown Lansing.

The house was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived just before 1:30 this morning.

Details are still coming in as firefighters clear up the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.