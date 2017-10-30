MSU students bring Halloween fun to Sparrow

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Sparrow

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two Michigan State University students have done something sweeter than candy this year to put a smile on a lot of kids faces.

Tyler Logan, 22, of Pontiac, and Yamani Vinson, 20, or Grand Rapids, were overwhelmed by the response they received when they proposed the idea of making handmade Halloween cards for hospitalized children.

They reached out to MSU-related organizations and to the Sparrow Foundation to see if the idea was possible.

It was more than possible.

At least 275 handmade cards were created for the kids in Sparrow who would be unable to go out and trick-or-treat this year.

“We wanted to make sure that children in the hospital have the same excitement about Halloween as other children do,” Vinson said.

Said Logan: “I thought about how unfortunate it is for any child to be in the hospital for Halloween and wanted to give them a positive message.”

According to a Sparrow officials the cards will “brighten the kids’ day and take their mind off their illness”.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s