MSU students bring Halloween fun to Sparrow

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two Michigan State University students have done something sweeter than candy this year to put a smile on a lot of kids faces.

Tyler Logan, 22, of Pontiac, and Yamani Vinson, 20, or Grand Rapids, were overwhelmed by the response they received when they proposed the idea of making handmade Halloween cards for hospitalized children.

They reached out to MSU-related organizations and to the Sparrow Foundation to see if the idea was possible.

It was more than possible.

At least 275 handmade cards were created for the kids in Sparrow who would be unable to go out and trick-or-treat this year.

“We wanted to make sure that children in the hospital have the same excitement about Halloween as other children do,” Vinson said.

Said Logan: “I thought about how unfortunate it is for any child to be in the hospital for Halloween and wanted to give them a positive message.”

According to a Sparrow officials the cards will “brighten the kids’ day and take their mind off their illness”.