“Miss June” Pet Of The Day October 30

Meet “Miss June”, our Pet Of The Day today. Miss June is an approximately 9 months old mixed breed female dog. June is not at the shelter and is in a foster care home. A fenced yard IS required for adoption on this particular pup. She loves attention and is very affectionate and loving. Good with cats and other dogs, and kids that are big enough not to get knocked over (she doesn’t jump up, but can get really excited and wiggly). June would love another dog buddy to play with! She’s smart and good on a leash (actually her harness). Since she is young, she will require a lot of exercise. She is very food oriented. She crates well and needs to be crated while still learning to be a good puppy girl. Chew toys are a must for June! She is doing VERY well with house training too! (still has a few accidents if you are not paying attention or ignore her signals to go out). Miss June has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Miss June by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

Advertisement