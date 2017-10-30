Michigan police: Buggy crash kills 3 kids, injures 6 others

By Published:

SHERIDAN, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck has killed three children and critically injured six other people.

Police said the truck crashed into the rear of a buggy carrying nine people about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near the central Michigan village of Sheridan.

The Daily News in Greenville reports the crash killed a 12-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy who were riding in the buggy. The six other occupants were hospitalized in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two vehicles were traveling east when the truck collided with the buggy.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, and troopers say he was cooperative following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details, including the victims’ names, haven’t been released.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s