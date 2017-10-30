It’s “The Great Pumpkin Walk” and what to do with all that candy

(WLNS) – Today in East Lansing they’ll be getting into the Halloween spirit a day early.

The “Great Pumpkin Walk” will fill East Lansing’s downtown streets with kids in costumes ready to “trick-or-treat” at more than 50 businesses.

Parking in East Lansing’s downtown will be free during the fun event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Each year the walk brings over 1,000 children and parents to the Halloween celebration.

As we inch closer to the annual candy overload there are some suggestions on how to keep your kids from getting a tummy ache.

Health experts say it’s important for parents to have a plan so you don’t end your Halloween night in the emergency room.

Be sure to check your kids’ candy to make sure everything is safe to eat.

Next, health officials warn parents to keep the bag of candy out of their room.

Remember it’s important to give them candy in moderation, perhaps once a day for lunch or after dinner.

Other ideas are buying the candy off your child or helping the youngsters learn about doing some good by donating it to charity.