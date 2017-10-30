It’s “The Great Pumpkin Walk” and what to do with all that candy

By Published:
Happy Halloween Trick or Treat candy overhead jack-o-lantern buckets on bright orange wood table background.

(WLNS) – Today in East Lansing they’ll be getting into the Halloween spirit a day early.

The “Great Pumpkin Walk” will fill East Lansing’s downtown streets with kids in costumes ready to “trick-or-treat” at more than 50 businesses.

Parking in East Lansing’s downtown will be free during the fun event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Each year the walk brings over 1,000 children and parents to the Halloween celebration.

As we inch closer to the annual candy overload there are some suggestions on how to keep your kids from getting a tummy ache.

Health experts say it’s important for parents to have a plan so you don’t end your Halloween night in the emergency room.

Be sure to check your kids’ candy to make sure everything is safe to eat.

Next, health officials warn parents to keep the bag of candy out of their room.

Remember it’s important to give them candy in moderation, perhaps once a day for lunch or after dinner.

Other ideas are buying the candy off your child or helping the youngsters learn about doing some good by donating it to charity.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s