Howell pharmacy tech admits stealing thousands of prescription pills

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – A plea has been entered by a Howell-area pharmacy technician charged with stealing more than 30,000 prescription pills from a local hospital.

Our media partners at WHMI report Kelly Leanne Hodge, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling between $50,000-$100,000 in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday.

Police investigators say Hodge had stolen approximately $107,000 worth of prescription medications from St. Joseph Mercy Brighton hospital over the course of about a year and a half.

She has agreed to pay the hospital $107,698.30 in restitution and is no longer employed there.

An inventory found approximately 12,000 pills were missing over a five-month period.

Further investigation turned up another 32,000 doses were missing over an 18-month period beginning November 2015.

Hodge was issued an pharmacy technician license in October 2015.

She will be sentenced November 30.

