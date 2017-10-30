Halloween trick-or-treat hours and safety reminders

(WLNS) – Halloween is just around the corner and that means little ghosts and goblins will be out trick-or-treating.

The kids will be excited and may be thinking more about candy than safety.

Around mid-Michigan most communities have designated 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as trick-or-treating hours.

In Leslie the hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and in St. Johns from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Even though there are hours for trick-or-treating a safe night out begins before leaving the house.

This is a good time to review some reminders to make sure everyone has a safe night out.

• Have a designated meeting place by mapping out a safety route.

• Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.

• Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks when available.

• Light colors or reflective tape should be on costumes/bags to be visible to drivers.

• Only visit familiar and well-lit houses.

• Wear fitted masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision and injuries.

• Eat only unopened and originally wrapped treats.

• Encourage kids to wear comfortable shoes.

• Never enter a stranger’s home or car.

• Shorten costumes to prevent trips, falls and other accidents.

• Always WALK and don’t run from house to house. Do not cut through backyards, alleys, parks or heavily wooded areas.

• Flashlights should be used at night. Try to get kids to trick-or-treat while it is still light out.

• Examine treats at home in a well-lighted area.

• Time limits should be set for all trick-or-treaters.

• Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.

REMEMBER: In an emergency call 911 or yell for help

Halloween safety tips came from the National Crime Prevention Council and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.