Halloween trick-or-treat hours and safety reminders

(WLNS) – Halloween is just around the corner and that means little ghosts and goblins will be out trick-or-treating.
The kids will be excited and may be thinking more about candy than safety.
Around mid-Michigan most communities have designated 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as trick-or-treating hours.
In Leslie the hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and in St. Johns from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Even though there are hours for trick-or-treating a safe night out begins before leaving the house.
This is a good time to review some reminders to make sure everyone has a safe night out.
• Have a designated meeting place by mapping out a safety route.
• Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
• Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks when available.
• Light colors or reflective tape should be on costumes/bags to be visible to drivers.
• Only visit familiar and well-lit houses.
• Wear fitted masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision and injuries.
• Eat only unopened and originally wrapped treats.
• Encourage kids to wear comfortable shoes.
• Never enter a stranger’s home or car.
• Shorten costumes to prevent trips, falls and other accidents.
• Always WALK and don’t run from house to house. Do not cut through backyards, alleys, parks or heavily wooded areas.
• Flashlights should be used at night. Try to get kids to trick-or-treat while it is still light out.
• Examine treats at home in a well-lighted area.
• Time limits should be set for all trick-or-treaters.
• Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.
REMEMBER: In an emergency call 911 or yell for help
Halloween safety tips came from the National Crime Prevention Council and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.