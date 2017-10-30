Gas prices dip statewide, Lansing drivers get relief at pump

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have fallen 14.3 cents per gallon to about $2.41 in the past week.

That’s according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices Sunday were 31.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

According to AAA the average price of gas statewide has dipped about 7 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.51.

“Oil prices have rebounded in the last week, led higher by geopolitical tensions and declining inventories, leading gasoline prices in some parts of the country to make an unseasonable move higher,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

In Ann Arbor the average price of a gallon of gas is $2.54, down 6.1 cents per gallon.

The price of gas in Flint averaged $2.44 per gallon and that’s a drop of about 13.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57.

Drivers in Grand Rapids saw prices drop 15.2 cents per gallon to from last week’s $2.57.