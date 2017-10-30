DEVELOPING: Manafort, Gates surrender to federal authorities

Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, surrendered to federal authorities Monday.

That’s according to people familiar with the matter.

The charges are the first in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

According to the Special Counsel the ex-Trump campaign chairman will be indicted on conspiracy against the US, money laundering, other charges.

Manafort and Gates surrendered to federal authorities in Washington. They are expected in court later Monday to face charges brought by Mueller’s team. That’s according to one person familiar with the investigation. A second person said that Gates had worked out an arrangement to turn himself in on Monday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss publicly an ongoing federal probe.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

