City of Lansing prepares to sue opioid makers, distributors

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing is joining the list of cities who are lining up to sue manufacturers and distributers of opioids.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is directing the city attorney to begin the process of litigation in an effort to recover costs associated with the opioid crisis.

Some of those costs are because the city’s police and fire departments spend an inordinate amount of time and resources answering opioid overdose calls.

“We are fighting back against this terrible scourge because it is costing lives, destroying families and undermining the safety of our neighborhoods,” Mayor Bernero said.

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski and Lansing/East Lansing Fire Chief Randy Talifarro are expected to testify at tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting concerning the burdens the opioid crisis is placing on their respective departments.

Attorneys from three law firms will also discuss legal options for the city.

Tonight the City Council will consider approving two resolutions, one of which will approve a list of outside law firms to represent the City of Lansing.

The second resolution declares the opioid crisis as a public nuisance.

