MSU men’s basketball face off against Georgia Bulldogs to raise money for hurricane relief

The Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Georgia Bulldogs, but Sunday’s game wasn’t just about winning or loosing, it was about raising money for a great cause.

“Life is about giving back, and today we got to be a part of helping some people that we didn’t have as tough of time as they’ve had,” says MSU Men’s Basketball Coach, Tom Izzo.

In just one week, officials from both Michigan State University and the University of Georgia organized a charity exhibition basketball game in Grand Rapids to raise money for those impacted by this summer’s devastating hurricanes.

Within 24 hours, of tickets going on sale, the arena that seats more than 10,000 fans, sold every single one of them.

“It’s been a tough thing that the people of Houston and all the people down south have gone through this fall so it’s good to support them,” says Spartan fan, Kathy Bader.

“It’s a great event to bring all the humanity together and support others in need, so around two good college programs, Michigan State and Georgia, I think it’s a great event and I’m glad to see so many people here doing that,” says Bulldogs fan, Robby Farmer.

The sold out game helped raise $339,448 that will benefit hurricane relief in both Georgia and the Bahamas– which is home to Spartan player Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr.

“That’s what going green is all about, that’s what the boys do and that’s why we’re here. It’s awesome to have them here in Grand Rapids for such a great cause,” says Spartan fan, Kayleigh Coccia.

No matter which team fans were rooting for, today they stood together for one purpose, with one heart.

MSU won the game 80 to 68.