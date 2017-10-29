Jackson Co. Police investigate home invasion, armed robbery

TOMKINS TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – An 84-year old woman became a target of a home invasion and an armed robbery on Saturday when a man forced his way into her home, tied her up and stole a number of items.

Now, police in Jackson County are trying to track him down.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Pope Church Rd. in Tomkins Township.

According to police, the 84 year-old woman was eventually able to free herself and call 9-1-1.

Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.

Police say, the suspect also stole the woman’s car, which was found unoccupied 50 miles northwest in Portland with assistance from the Portland City Police Department.

Jackson Co. Deputies have identified a male suspect in this investigation and detectives are currently seeking the suspect.

Anyone who has any further information is asked to contact Detective Brad Reed at (517) 768-7932.