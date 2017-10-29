Employee at Quality Dairy robbed at gunpoint, suspect flees with cash

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m. at the Quality Dairy in the 1200 Block of West Willow Street in Lansing.

Officers say the accused entered the business, pulled out a hand gun and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Lansing Police say a K-9 track was attempted but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his 20’s, approximately 5’10”, 175 lbs. and was seen wearing all dark clothing.

Authorities say there were no injuries and the investigation is currently ongoing.

