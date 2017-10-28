Village of Freeport under “no contact” water advisory

VILLAGE OF FREEPOR, MI – Residents living in the Village of Freeport are under a “no contact” water advisory, after village drinking water became contaminated Friday night.

Firefighters were called to put out flames at a local business overnight.

Village officials report that fire retardant somehow breached the village water system in the process of putting out the flames.

The advisory only applies to Village residents using Village water.

Those using well water are not affected by the advisory.

According to the Village Facebook page, the amount of the chemicals that leaked into the water system is not poisonous, however if exposed to the contaminated water some may experience a skin irritation and dryness.

Residents are encouraged to continue drinking bottled water, which is available at the Freeport Fire Department.