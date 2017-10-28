Police investigating homicide in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI (WLNS) – Jackson police are working with Michigan State Police troopers to investigate a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of W. South Street in Summit Township.

Jackson Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area around 11 o’clock Friday night.

Police responded to South Street and located a man with serious injuries.

The man was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is being asked to call the MSP Jackson Post at (517) 780-4580.

6-News will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.