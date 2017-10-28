5th Quarter prep football scores October 27

Division 1
Belleville 17, Plymouth Salem 7
Canton 42, Saline 14
Clarkston 37, Grand Blanc 7
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41, Warren Mott 7
Dearborn Fordson 33, Detroit Western International 8
Detroit Cass Tech 40, Grosse Pointe South 3
Holland West Ottawa 33, Grandville 29
Macomb Dakota 42, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 14
Novi Detroit Catholic Central 24, Livonia Stevenson 7
Rochester Adams 26, Romeo 17
Rockford 36, Grand Ledge 0
Utica Eisenhower 52, Utica 0
Waterford Mott 33, Troy 0
West Bloomfield 31, Bloomfield Hills 6
White Lake Lakeland 53, Walled Lake Central 12
Division 2
Birmingham Brother Rice 24, Birmingham Groves 21
Detroit East English 59, Grosse Pointe North 35
Detroit King 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13
Fenton 42, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 16
Flushing 20, Lowell 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40, Mattawan 14
Livonia Churchill 24, Pinckney 23
Livonia Franklin 35, Walled Lake Western 28 (OT)
Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Portage Central 17
Oak Park 34, Royal Oak 13
Port Huron Northern 13, Roseville 7
Traverse City Central 21, Midland 13
Traverse City West 49, Midland Dow 19
Warren De La Salle 46, Ferndale 0
Wyandotte Roosevelt 30, Temperance Bedford 14
Ypsilanti Lincoln 14, Brownstown Woodhaven 7
Division 3
Battle Creek Harper Creek 26, Coldwater 21
Cedar Springs 41, East Grand Rapids 40
Dearborn Divine Child 35, Detroit Cody 0
DeWitt 42, Grand Rapids Christian 10
East Lansing 35, Tecumseh 7
Farmington Hills Harrison 45, Warren Fitzgerald 14
Gibraltar Carlson 29, New Boston Huron 19
Haslett 31, Parma Western 29
Linden 35, Bay City Central 0
Muskegon 47, Holland 6
Ortonville Brandon 45, Auburn Hills Avondale 44
Redford Thurston 26, Romulus 0
Riverview 34, Trenton 7
Stevensville Lakeshore 12, St. Joseph 10
Warren Woods Tower 31, Hazel Park 0
Zeeland West 42, Zeeland East 27
Division 4
Alma 20, Flint Powers 14
Belding 38, Whitehall 36
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Madison Heights Lamphere 0
Chelsea 23, Milan 14
Comstock Park 31, Coopersville 28
Detroit Mumford 22, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 6
Edwardsburg 41, Benton Harbor 0
Escanaba 40, Bay City John Glenn 14
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 32, Hudsonville Unity Christian 26
Lansing Sexton 39, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6
Plainwell 20, Grand Rapids South Christian 17
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27, Goodrich 23
River Rouge 42, Flat Rock 6
Three Rivers 20, Vicksburg 10
Williamston 34, Lake Fenton 14
Wyoming Kelloggsville 49, Wyoming Godwin Heights 7
Division 5
Algonac 20, Ann Arbor Richard 3
Carrollton 25, Freeland 6
Clare 47, Remus Chippewa Hills 7
Frankenmuth 31, Almont 28
Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Berrien Springs 13
Grant 28, Newaygo 14
Ida 22, Detroit Denby 20
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 21, Dowagiac Union 18
Kingsford 56, Gladstone 26
Lansing Catholic 42, Olivet 20
Marine City 37, Richmond 10
Muskegon Oakridge 38, North Muskegon 7
Portland 16, Ovid-Elsie 0
Reed City 54, Grayling 8
Saginaw Swan Valley 59, Bridgeport 22
Division 6
Blissfield 13, Napoleon 7
Brooklyn Columbia Central 24, Ecorse 0
Delton Kellogg 57, Parchment 0
Detroit Central 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 12
Houghton Lake 20, Harrison 16
Ithaca 43, Byron 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 48, Quincy 15
Kent City 31, Morley-Stanwood 6
Laingsburg 7, Montrose 0
Maple City Glen Lake 28, Boyne City 7
Michigan Center 10, Hillsdale 7
Millington 7, Hemlock 0
Montague 47, Lakeview 0
Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, Detroit Ford 0
Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 0
Division 7
Breckenridge 33, Oscoda 7
Cass City 28, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Cassopolis 50, Homer 14
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 14, Flint Hamady 7
Hudson 28, Clinton 6
Lake City 13, McBain 2
Madison Heights Madison 14, Detroit Delta Prep 0
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 45, Addison 28
New Lothrop 39, Saranac 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 38, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 7
Reading 21, Union City 20
Riverview Richard 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 21
Saugatuck 47, Springport 21
St. Louis 13, Beaverton 12
Vermontville Maple Valley 26, Hartford 7
Division 8
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 26, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 26, Waterford Our Lady 21
Climax-Scotts 84, Fulton-Middleton 62
Frankfort 48, Newberry 6
Harbor Beach 30, Ubly 22
Hillman 15, AuGres-Sims 6
Lincoln-Alcona 28, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12
Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Decatur 20
Norway 27, Bark River-Harris 14
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 61, Adrian Lenawee Christian 6
Petersburg Summerfield 14, Morenci 6
Pittsford 19, Athens 0
Saginaw Nouvel 29, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 7
West Iron County 35, Lake Linden-Hubbell 26
Eight-Player Division 1
Regional Semifinal
Bellevue 48, Webberville 8
Cedarville 20, Rudyard 0
Central Lake 36, Mesick 14
Deckerville 66, Mayville 28
Lawrence 24, Camden-Frontier 20
Morrice 50, Kingston 28
Stephenson 34, Ontonagon 14
Eight-Player Division 2
Regional Semifinal
Bay City All Saints 44, Marion 42
Crystal Falls Forest Park 20, Powers North Central 6
Engadine 36, Rapid River 28
Kinde-North Huron 28, Peck 20
Onekama 58, Bellaire 18
Pickford 42, Atlanta 0